My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Puts Aizawa's Quirk in the Balance

My Hero Academia has been working hard on its manga, and the effort has been paying off in spades. It goes without saying the story's current arc is leagues above those that came before. With war on the horizon for heroes everywhere, their ongoing raid against the villains has been discouraging given its death toll and damage. Shigaraki managed to snag the awesome power All For One wielded, and it seems the cliffhanger of chapter 281 has put Aizawa's future in the balance.

The latest chapter of My Hero Academia was a tough one to swallow. Not only did it leave Gran Torino seemingly dead, but the heroes are dealing with an enraged Shigaraki now. The man is determined to kill as many of the people before him so he can nab Izuku for his Quirk. Of course, the heroes cannot let that happen, and the only way Shigaraki can succeed is if he gets his Quirks back from Aizawa.

That is why he is ready to take away the man's erasure power for good. Shigaraki left the lab earlier with quirk-erasing bullets in hand, and chapter 281 ends with him preparing to toss one of his two bullets at the Aizawa.

"Those fools still don't know that I've got this," the villain reminds himself before letting a bullet fly.

This cliffhanger has fans nervous for Aizawa as his power has been integral in staving off Shigaraki. The heroes are in for a world of trouble if it gets taken, but there is a chance the bullet will miss. There are several people assisting Aizawa at the moment, so it is possible someone may step in to take the bullet for Izuku's homeroom teacher.

