My Hero Academia Reveals the "Rot" Hiding Behind Hero Society

My Hero Academia has been hard on its villains for their toxic ideologies, but it isn't afraid to turn that light towards the heroes as well. Bad guys like Shigaraki are hard to forgive, but they spit reason every now and again. Most recently, such reason was shared in the newest chapter of My Hero Academia, and it comes straight from the heart.

The update started off the new chapter as Shigaraki pushed back against the heroes cornering him. The baddie is more upset than ever after being roasted by Endeavor, and with his quirks out of commission, Shigaraki is left helpless. That is why he decides to monologue against the heroes, and he tells them a rot has grown within Hero Society.

"You heroes pretend to be society's guardians. For generations, you pretended not to see those you couldn't protect and swept their pain under the rug. It's tainted everything you've built," he That means your system's all rotten from the inside with maggots crawling out. It all builds up, little by little, over time."

The baddie goes on to explain that he is fine with heroes thinking him crazy. The only thing that matters to Shigaraki is tearing down the system that failed him and so many others. While his methods are horrific, to say the least, readers can see Shigaraki's point. A society too reliant on heroes isn't good, but in the same veins, a society overrun by villains is just as bad if not worse. Shigaraki's trauma and history with All For One have blinded him to the many other ways there are to reforming hero society. And after his latest stand against the country, it seems there is no going back for the boy.

