My Hero Academia Comeback Turns All Might Into Iron Man

My Hero Academia knows how to tug at our hearts. From its first chapter to its latest season finale, the superhero series is a master at moving its fans. That was made clear this week as My Hero Academia chapter 386 went live, and its cliffhanger put All Might back on the battlefield with some help from Iron Man.

Yes, that is right. My Hero Academia just put its Symbol of Peace back into battle. Despite him having lost his Quirk, Yagi Toshinori is still standing against All For One, and chapter 386 ends with the two facing each other down after a long time apart.

If you are caught up with My Hero Academia's manga, you will know what all went down this weekend. The manga checked in on the final battle as our pros took a series of show-stopping hits. With Dabi on the loose along with All For One, even Detective Tsukauchi is losing hope in the war's outcome. His dismay does not last for long as All Might steps in to energize the heroes left standing. The Symbol of Peace then stands up to fight himself, and he does so by taking a page from Marvel's Iron Man.

After all, the final page of My Hero Academia chapter 386 ends with a stunning spread. It shows All Might as he gives his iconic catchphrase and tells the world "I am here" once more. We can see All Might in his Quirkless form standing before All For One, and there is tech surrounding him. It seems the briefcase he's been carrying houses tech similar to that of Iron Man's suit. The tech is seen dissembling and coating All Might's body just like the Iron Man suit does to Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And to top things off, the creator of My Hero Academia even gave Iron Man a shout out in his author's note this week.

Clearly, this My Hero Academia cliffhanger is one of the best we've gotten in a while, and it has put All Might back on the map. The hero may not have a Quirk anymore, but All Might has seen what people of all backgrounds can do. Years ago, a young boy asked him if a Quirkless person could be a hero, and All Might told him no. Now, the pro hero has learned better, and he's ready to show the world the Symbol of Peace doesn't give up just because his Quirk is gone.