My Hero Academia Owes All Might a Final Battle Against AFO

My Hero Academia is exploring its final saga as the fight features the heroes of Class 1-A, the top crime fighters of Hero Society, and the villainous hordes of All For One and Shigaraki battling for the future. With Kohei Horikoshi bringing back plenty of old heroes and villains from the series' past to cap off the manga, there is one re-match that should happen in this last war. It's time for All For One and All Might to have one last battle to perfectly bring Deku's tale to an end.

The biggest hurdle in seeing this titanic re-match is All Might's current status, as Toshinori Yagi has mostly lost his ability to access the full power of One For All following his fight against All For One previously in the series. Of course, there are more than a few ways around this fact, especially when it comes to a certain ace up UA Academy's sleeve. The young girl Eri currently has a Quirk that allows her to "rewind" the status of a target, which she did with Mirio, aka Lemillion. While Yagi has been on the sidelines offering strategy and support to his crime-fighting friends, it's time for him to jump onto the battlefield.

All Might/All For One Rematch

My Hero Academia has had a rather large component of its story focusing on the idea that the next generation was taking the reins in both the realms of heroism and villainy. With Deku and Shigaraki currently having their own final battle, their respective mentors going head-to-head would make for a perfect crescendo. All Might is certainly going to have his work cut for him regardless of whether he can hit full power once again thanks to All For One's current younger form.

If this is truly the final time that we'll see Class 1-A and their allies in action, Horikoshi is certainly sending them off in style. Regardless of whether All Might is able to hit his former strength level, the battle will go down in history as potentially the biggest fight of the shonen series. However My Hero Academia ends, Horikoshi has earned his retirement.

Do you think we'll get a rematch of All For One and All Might? How have you enjoyed the final war of the series?