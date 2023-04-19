My Hero Academia Art Gives All Might an Alex Ross Reimagining

My Hero Academia has a lot of superheroes on hand, but few of them can compare to All Might. The character has been a monolith since the start as Izuku and the world itself built up the Symbol of Peace. All Might is now likened to beloved comic icons such as Superman and even Captain America thanks to their creeds. And now, one fan has given All Might a comics-centric makeover that reimagines him as an Alex Ross masterpiece.

As you can see below, the artwork comes from the artist Mr_Fractionator on Instagram. The resurfaced artwork reimagines All Might in the same vein as Alex Ross. The realistic interpretation shows All Might looking off into the distance while a gorgeous night sky spreads out behind his broad shoulders.

Dressed in his classic suit, All Might looks pretty perfect and powerful here. Much of his face is covered in shadow, but we can still make out his strong features. From his signature hair tendrils to his thick physique, it is impossible to mistake All Might here. And thanks to this Alex Ross-inspired makeover, we can imagine how the Symbol of Peace could look in a Western comic.

Now if you are not familiar with Alex Ross, well – you should know the artist is a legend. Born in January 1970, Ross is one of the most recognizable comic artists and painters who specializes in covers. Some of his most famous pieces hail from Marvel and DC Comics covers. Ross' scenic art and hyperrealistic aesthetic have made him a legend in the industry, and many consider themselves fans of Ross. Now, this piece of fan art shows how influential Ross has become across mediums because this My Hero Academia makeover slaps.

And of course, there is no one better to honor in My Hero Academia than All Might. The legend may not be an active hero these days, but the My Hero Academia anime has made it clear All Might's vision endures. It is now up to his students to assume his legacy, and Izuku will be the first to say his mentor's reputation should endure the ages.

What do you think about this fan's take on All Might? Is it time for My Hero Academia to give the Symbol of Peace the spotlight once more?