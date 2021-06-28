My Hero Academia Fandom Spots Horrifying Detail About Black Whip

✖

My Hero Academia fans know that Izuku Midoriya is a bit of a masochist. The character will put himself in harm's way so long as his friends are safe. Izuku will do as much for strangers if need be, so his reputation for toughing out pain is very well known. And now, one detail noted by the My Hero Academia fandom is taking Izuku's pain to a new level.

If you are caught up with the manga right now, then you know Izuku is going it alone right now. The hero has left UA Academy to fight villains in the wake of All For One escaping prison. As more villains run wild, Izuku has isolated himself to keep others from getting hurt, and he has taken all of society's fractures onto himself. So naturally, it is just a matter of time until Izuku cracks.

We all thought Deku using blackwhip last chapter was just a cool way of showing how much less of hero he looks, but it's because he can't walk properly.

He's so tries that he needs blackwhip to walk. Everytime we see him walk this chapter he's using blackwhip pic.twitter.com/xFlVlsHzOt — AAADATTERY (@aaadattery) June 27, 2021

Well, it turns out he hit that threshold a while back. Izuku's body could not keep up with the strain, and his legs were quick to go given how frequently he uses him in battle. So to keep moving forward, Izuku has been using Black Whip as a cast and crutch for himself.

Yes, that is right. My Hero Academia drove the point home with its new chapter. The manga followed Izuku as he ran into a new villain, and he was something we've never seen before. This forced Izuku to fight with all his might once again, but he had to use Black Whip to even walk. His painful gait was hard to miss, and fans were quick to point out the detail. Black Whip might have started out as a really cool quirk, and it is good for stabilizing injuries in a pinch. But as always, Izuku has taken it too far in his search to save the world.

What do you think of this horrifying little detail? Did you ever think Izuku would go this far...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.