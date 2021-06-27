My Hero Academia Manga to Go on Break Next Week

✖

My Hero Academia's manga has announced it will be going on break next week! My Hero Academia fans have had a lot to chew on this Spring as not only has the anime returned for its much anticipated fifth season, but series creator Kohei Horikoshi officially kicked off the "Final Act" of the manga. Unfortunately for fans who have been recently keeping up with both on a weekly basis, the two releases will both be going on break at the same time. Following the announcement that Season 5's next episode will be delayed a week, the manga has confirmed a delay of its own.

With the release of Chapter 318 of My Hero Academia in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine (and the official English licensed release through Viz Media), My Hero Academia confirmed that Chapter 319 will not be releasing in a week (on Sunday, July 4th) as fans might have hoped. Thankfully the break won't be too long as Chapter 319 of the series is currently scheduled to release on Sunday, July 11th. So this break will only mean an extra week of waiting!

(Photo: Shueisha)

This means that while both the anime and manga will be going on break next week, they both will be returning for new entries on the weekend of July 10-11. The manga is going to be tough to wait for, however, as Izuku Midoriya is now feeling the pressures of being One For All's final successor. Now that All For One has marked him as his prime target, Midoriya has been trying to take it all on his own shoulders despite others trying to help him. But the stresses are really only starting from there.

Midoriya has been purposefully trying to distance himself from others due to the danger that he poses to them just by being around them, and the newest chapter of the series challenges that notion by suggesting that he won't be having to fight all alone any more. This Final Act of the series has truly only begun telling its story, so we'll see just how many more changes Midoriya goes through -- negative or otherwise -- as the manga continues.

