My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates Burnin's Season 5 Debut With New Sketch

My Hero Academia's creator celebrated the debut of Burnin in Season 5's newest episode with a cool new sketch! The fifth season of the series is now entering the Summer 2021 schedule, and it has kicked off its second cour for the situation. With this new cour comes the final two arcs of the season, and the newest episode of the series had the anime take its first steps into the Endeavor Agency arc. This new arc sees Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki working together under the number one hero, and they were introduced to his various sidekicks.

Their first day together with Endeavor introduced them to the 30 hero strong Flaming Sidekickers, the heroes who work under Endeavor to handle the huge list of requests and threats that Endeavor has to deal with all of the time. Leading this crew is the big fan favorite, Burnin, and she's a hero of the series creator as well as Kohei Horikoshi celebrated her official debut in the anime's fifth season with a special new sketch. Check it out below:

Episode 102 of the series gave fans another look into Endeavor's new work as the number one hero, and this first look at his support team did reveal some of how he's able to be so intense yet keep up with the demands. As for Burnin, we'll be seeing her more in future episodes as the Endeavor Agency arc continues in the fifth season. The series has confirmed that she'll be voiced by Misato Kawauchi (Kamen Rider Ex-Aid), and teases we'll be seeing her more in both the anime and the upcoming movie, My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission, set during the events of this arc.

It's going to be a bit of a wait before the next episode of the series, however, as My Hero Academia has also announced that Episode 103 will be launching a week later than fans had hoped due to special programming in Japan. But as the fifth season continues, we're getting closer and closer to an even more intense set of events to come for the anime.

What do you think of Burnin's debut in My Hero Academia's fifth season? Excited to see how Endeavor's sidekicks play into the rest of the arc? How are you liking the fifth season overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!