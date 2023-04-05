My Hero Academia Announces Another Last-Minute Break

My Hero Academia has been in the game for years now, and creator Kohei Horikoshi has kept a tight grip on its schedule since day one. The artist's work ethic is second to none, after all. Still, even the most dedicated of artists need a break, and a new report has revealed My Hero Academia is taking another last-minute hiatus this month.

The news comes from a recent table of content update at Shueisha. As it turns out, My Hero Academia will be on a break this week, so Weekly Shonen Jump #19 will not house a new chapter. My Hero Academia is slated to resume publication the following week, but as Golden Week nears overseas, more breaks could be on the way.

This update marks one of several taken by My Hero Academia as of late. Horikoshi has taken at least three breaks since 2023 rolled in, and of course, fans are more than happy to let the artist rest. If anything, manga readers would love Horikoshi to take a longer break. Whether for health or personal reasons, the creator of My Hero Academia deserves all the time off they want. If taking a prolonged hiatus would help Horikoshi get a handle on his schedule, we hope Shueisha can give him that space needed. After all, there would be no My Hero Academia without Horikoshi, so fans want the artist to put himself first.

Of course, this break also gives fans a chance to catch up on My Hero Academia if they have fallen behind. The anime just wrapped season six last month, and My Hero Academia season 7 is already in the works. You can binge the anime on Hulu or even Crunchyroll subbed and dubbed. As for the My Hero Academia manga, the series is ongoing, and you can read new chapters as they debut through the Shonen Jump app or MangaPlus.

Want to know more about My Hero Academia? You can check out the manga's official synopsis here: "What would the world be like if 80 percent of the population manifested superpowers called "Quirks"? Heroes and villains would be battling it out everywhere! Being a hero would mean learning to use your power, but where would you go to study? The Hero Academy of course! But what would you do if you were one of the 20 percent who were born Quirkless?

Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he hasn't got an ounce of power in him. With no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes, his life is looking more and more like a dead end. Then an encounter with All Might, the greatest hero of them all, gives him a chance to change his destiny."

