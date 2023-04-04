My Hero Academia Revisits Mahoro and Katsuma in Major Update

My Hero Academia has been around for years, and it has surprised fans time after time since its debut. Izuku Midoriya has defied expectations since we met the character, and series creator Kohei Horikoshi hasn't shied away from dropping big bombshells on fans. We learned that much this week thanks to a My Hero Academia manga update as the series just revisited two characters after years of pleading.

So, it's time to roll out the red carpet! Mahoro and Katsuma Shimano are back in the My Hero Academia Universe. The two siblings not only made cameos in the main series this week but also appeared in a special chapter of My Hero Academia: Team-Up Mission the other day.

TUM MISSION 32 IS ABOUT MAHORO AND KATSUMA!! HORIKOSHI AND AKIYAMA PLANNED THIS, THEY ARE SO EVIL AND I LOVE THEM!! pic.twitter.com/OnxNTeCLMG — 🧉💥Roo💥✨✨✨Bakugo's month (@Color_Division) April 3, 2023

As you can see below, the latest issue of Team-Up Mission has gone live in Japan, and it features two familiar faces. Katsuma and Mahoro are front and center this week as the movie pair reunite with Deku. Following their adventures in My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, the siblings reappear in this big chapter to check on Izuku and try their hand at pro-hero life with help from Suneater and Edgeshot.

After all, My Hero Academia made it clear that Katsuma loves Edgeshot. Izuku noticed the boy's hero collectibles years ago, so it makes sense for Katsuma to meet Edgeshot IRL. Mahoro would not let her brother go on such an adventure alone, and with Izuku at their side, the Shimano siblings get to experience life in the city with this new Team-Up Mission update.

As you can imagine, manga readers were thrilled to see the characters as few saw the cameo coming. My Hero Academia's movies have existed in canon since the start, but their stories and original characters are hardly seen elsewhere in the franchise. Now, that has changed as the Shimano siblings were the focus of this latest My Hero Academia chapter. And of course, the main series nodded to the pair once more this past weekend.

If you are not caught u with the main My Hero Academia manga, you should know Katsuma and Mahoro appeared briefly in its new chapter. The pair are seen spying on a stream depicting Izuku's fight with Shigaraki in Tokyo. Several other movie-centric characters are shown in the chapter as well. For instance, Melissa Shield can be seen watching Deku's fight at one point, and the same goes for Rody Soul's younger siblings.

Are you happy to see these Heroes Rising stars back in action? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.