My Hero Academia Sets Up Permanent Shift in Pro Hero Culture

Following the titanic battle between Shigaraki’s League of Villains and Re-Destro’s Meta Liberation Army in the city of Deika, news reports broke down just how much destruction was caused by the clash between these two antagonistic forces. While the damage came to a minimum thanks to the remote location of the city, the overall destruction of a good portion of the city was still reported by the news. Surprisingly enough, heroes weren’t criticized for their lack of ability to stop this action from the outset, instead, the public had their backs! With the news interviewing “men and women on the street”, it seems that a permanent shift in pro hero culture has begun!

As one “hero expert” notes during his interview with the media, it seems as if the heroes, despite facing a brand new threat in the form of the Paranormal Liberation Front, are winning the battle for public perception. No longer met with “criticism” and skepticism, citizens are instead blaming the system that created the villains in general, as well as pointing fingers at the villains themselves.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the world began to learn more and more about heroes in general and the students of Class 1-A, citizens began to rally behind them and crossing their fingers that Midoriya and company would be hitting the streets as soon as possible. Also added to this are the recent actions of the new number one hero, Endeavor, who got the top spot following the loss of All Might at the hands of his battle with All For One. The heroes of the world have some hard battles ahead but having the public fully behind them certainly will assist them in terms of incentive.

What do you think of the shift in pro hero culture presented in this most recent chapter of My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.