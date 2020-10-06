My Hero Academia Teases a Shigaraki Tug-of-War with All For One

✖

The Paranormal Liberation War has already claimed the lives of a number of heroes and villains throughout its apocalyptic battle, and it seems that an inner battle seems to be taking place in one of the places you'd least suspect as Shigaraki is feeling some nasty side effects from his inheriting of All For One. With Deku essentially going "Super Saiyan" in a bid to end the war and take down the power hungry Shigaraki, it's clear that the world of My Hero Academia will never be the same regardless of who ultimately wins the war!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 286, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some spoiler territory!

At the conclusion of the previous installment of the manga, Bakugo made what appears to be the ultimate sacrifice, leaping in front of an attack by Shigaraki that was meant for Deku. With the talons of All For One impaling Bakugo, Deku flips out and begins unleashing the full force of his Quirk toward the shocked super villain, causing a certain personality to begin to manifest. In one of the creepiest panels of the franchise to date, Shigaraki's face splits apart, revealing a smiling All For One lying beneath.

(Photo: Viz Media)

From here, Deku unfortunately finds himself on the receiving end of Shigaraki's palm, with the villain attempting to make One For All his own. Luckily for Midoriya, he is taken to a mental projection wherein he has some back up. While Shigaraki is joined by the self appointed All For One, the mentor who gave him his newfound Quirk, Midoriya finds back up in the form of Nana Shimura. This is significant not just in Deku getting some much needed back up, but also in the fact that Nana is the biological grandmother of Shigaraki.

With a new battle now under way on a new battle field, it seems as if the finale for the Paranormal Liberation War is inching ever closer as the brawl between Deku and Shigaraki is entering what might be its final phase.

Who do you think will ultimately be successful in this battle between All For One and One For All? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy!