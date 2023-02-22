My Hero Academia Proves Why Gentle Is the Hero the World Needs

My Hero Academia's Final Arc is seeing the heroes of UA Academy giving their all in the fight against All For One's forces, but luckily, Deku and company have been receiving some helping hands from unexpected sources. With Lady Nagant deciding to come back to the light and take a shot at Shigaraki, it seems that the nefarious sniper isn't the only villain that has changed sides as La Brava and Gentle Criminal are also trying their best to save Hero Society from the League of Villains.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 380, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into some spoiler territory.

Thanks to the wild battle taking place in this Final Arc, UA Academy is falling from the sky, with none other than Gentle Criminal attempting to use his Quirk to stop it from creating some massive destruction in hitting the Earth below. Powered by La Brava's Quirk, which will grant a target more strength based on much affection the pint-sized hacker has for said person, Gentle finds himself struggling with his current task, while also coming to the realization that his role as a hero was a long time coming:

(Photo: Shueisha)

"It was nearly too swift to glimpe, but I daresay that was the boy I just saw. Does his departure point to the faith he's placed in me here? No, I suppose not. He wouldn't be aware of my participation. No camera, no audience. My actions here today earn me neighter cheers nor jeers. Only the joy of being alive and present I feel within my heart!"

Being filmed by the business class of UA Academy, Gentle's exploits are streamed out to the world at large, with the former villain realizing that his previous assault on the school housing Class 1-A was a major mistake. My Hero Academia hasn't been shy about offering its villains paths to redemption, and Gentle Criminal might be a prime example of an antagonist finding the best route of becoming a hero.

What do you think of Gentle Criminal's new career as a world-renowned hero? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.