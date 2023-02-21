My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Sets Up a Shirakumo Comeback

My Hero Academia is weaving through its final act, and right now, things are more hectic for our heroes than ever before. While All For One faces his own battle across Japan, all eyes are on U.A. High School now that Izuku and Shigaraki are duking things out. It seems everyone is converging at the spot one by one, and the manga's latest update has everyone curious about Kurogiri's true form.

Yes, that is right. It seems the manga is not finished with all its Shirakumo angst. Chapter 380 dipped into the hero once more with a big cliffhanger that has everyone curious about Kurogiri and his allegiance.

As we know, Kurogiri was freed from his hospital prison some time ago, and he was quick to help Shigaraki as he sees the boy as his ward. But as it turns out, Kurogiri is not saving Shigaraki because of his Nomu conditioning. The villain is doing so out of the compassion we know from Shirakumo, and it seems that same love might extend to others outside the League.

After all, chapter 380 shows Aizawa and Present Mic in trouble as they are pushed off U.A. High School. The pair are seen plummeting to the ground to everyone's shock, but they do not free fall for long. Kurogiri appears midair beneath the two and whisks them away.

Before this moment passes, we are shown a close-up of Kurogiri, and it seems his speech is still warped as it has been lately. The villain claims himself to be a protector, but the question is what does he protect? One part of Kurogiri has formed a bond with Shigaraki and wishes to protect himself against everyone including All For One. And as for Shirakumo's remains, well – the late hero seems determined to save his old friends.

Hopefully, My Hero Academia will give Aizawa and Yamada Hizashi the chance to level with Shirakumo before this act ends. It is hard to imagine Kurogiri coming out of this war alive, but if he does, the Nomu's shaken identity will need sorting. After all, Kurogiri is no longer the creature we once knew, but he isn't Shirakumo either. We're not sure just who this fighter is now, so let's hope our heroes can help Kurogiri find his new self.

What do you think about this latest My Hero Academia twist? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.