‘My Hero Academia’ Reintroduces Eri In The Cutest Way

Eri was one of the key figures in the Internship arc, but My Hero Academia fans haven’t seen her since the final events of the arc where Midoriya and Mirio saved her from Chisaki’s grasp.

But after her quirk to be labeled as not a threat for now, she, Mirio, and Midoriya were finally reunited and had the cutest conversation imaginable.

When Mirio and Midoriya meet with Eri in her hostpital room, after she requests to meet with them, she reveals Midoriya never told her his name. After doing so, she says she’s been feeling guilty over their getting hurt (and they haven’t told her about Nighteye’s death) but Mirio tells her not to worry and to smile.

She cries a bit and says she doesn’t know how to smile and Midoriya realizes that she’s still in the psychological grasp of her father Chisaki. Wanting to help save her somehow, Midoriya asks Aizawa if she can come to their culture festival now that her quirk erasing power has subsided for now.

Mirio finally convinces her to come by saying there might be candy apples (as apples are her favorite fruit) that would be even sweeter than apples. She finally agrees, and it’s the cutest exchange ever.

Unfortunately, right after this, Chapter 170 continues on to reveal the newest villain of the series, Gentle.

