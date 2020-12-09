My Hero Academia Explains How Eri Is Taming Her Quirk

✖

My Hero Academia knows what it takes to be a hero, and it is no secret that Mirio Togata fits the bill easily. The character debuted to acclaim years ago in the manga, and fans have watched the boy blossom into a true force for good. Of course, that was all derailed after the hero sacrificed his power for Eri, but it seems the girl has been working behind-the-scenes to return the quirk Mirko so easily forfeited for her.

Recently, My Hero Academia readers were informed that Eri hasn't just been coping from the trauma she endured under Overhaul. The girl has also been hard at work trying to tame her quirk. After all, she knows firsthand how dangerous her power can be when it is unchecked, and Eri is determined to never hurt someone again with her power. So in o order to train herself enough to help Mirio, Eri took part in some rather smart exercises.

(Photo: Bones)

According to chapter 293, Eri has been moving to different targets as she works on her quirk. Fans can only assume the girl began channeling small bits of energy into inanimate objects before moving to live specimens. Of course, she did not move to big subjects right away! Instead, Eri worked on injured bugs and such in an attempt to rewind their injuries using her power.

The chapter shows one such experiment Eri did where she tried to help lizard that lost its tail. She spent two months working with these small creatures to heal them with her power, and Mirio believes she is ready to help him. When asked if she was ready, Eri was more than willing to help out her friend, and all of her training ended up returning Mirio's quirk at long last. So if Eri has come this far with his quirk in two months, well - you can imagine how strong she is going to be by the time she is Izuku's age!

Are you surprised by Eri's training strategy? Did you think she was even working on her quirk...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.