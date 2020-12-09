My Hero Academia Finally Resolves a Froppy Mystery

✖

My Hero Academia knows that Izuku isn't a guy who gives up, and he relies on his friends to push him forward when things get tough. He has learned new fighting styles from just about all of his friends despite Bakugo's frustration. Still, there are some classmates Izuku hasn't studied yet, but a new friend just joined Izuku's sensei list.

After all, the series did just solve a mystery about Froppy. The heroine, who we also know as Tsuyu, left a lot of fans surprised back in the manga when Izuku began training his new quirk. The power of Black Whip isn't tapped fully yet, but the quirk is better off than it was. That is because Izuku leaned on Sero and Ochaco as they taught him how to control the power. During that training session, fans could not figure out why Tsuyu was there, but we have learned the reason at last.

It turns out Izuku had asked Tsuyu to show up so he could study her frog-like abilities. In particular, he wanted to know how she used her tongue to move around the battlefield and fight. That is because Izuku wanted to use Black Whip in the same way she used her tongue, and the boy showed how that works in My Hero Academia chapter 293.

After Izuku's limbs are spent fighting Shigaraki, fans thought the boy was done battling in the Raid arc, but that isn't the case. The hero shocked fans this past week when he was able to fight Dabi without no arms or legs being used. Instead, Izuku relied on Black Whip which he manifested from his mouth as if it were a tongue. This technique is definitely a last-ditch one, but it helped Izuku rescue Shoto from Dabi's fire. And when this arc is all said and done, Izuku is going to want to thank Froppy for helping him perfect that save.

