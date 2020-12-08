My Hero Academia Explains How Mirio Made It to the Battle

✖

My Hero Academia blew fans' minds with the latest chapters of its manga, bringing back a hero who originally lost his Quirk while battling against Season Four's biggest villain in Overhaul, and in the recent installment, Kohei Horikoshi's manga shared just how Lemillion was able to return to the fray! Though Mirio's power of being able to go intangible might not have seemed all that fearsome in comparison to the power of the likes of Midoriya and Shigaraki, Lemillion's training turned him into a force to be reckoned with within the classes of UA Academy!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 293, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

Lemillion re-appeared as the major conclusion for Chapter 292 of the franchise, popping out to assist his fellow classmates as they fought against Shigaraki's forces during the Paranormal Liberation War. With Mirio entering the fold, Quirk now restored, he breaks down not only how he arrived at the scene, but also how he was able to get his powers back following his loss of them while fighting against Overhaul.

Mirio explains that he was able to make it to the battlefield thanks in part to getting a head's up, while also licking out in that he just so happened to be in the right place at the right time:

"We got word from the Villa about what's happening, so I rushed overusing my special permeation mode of travel! Y'see, the Villain Hideout that the Nighteye Agency is keeping tabs on isn't far from here!"

Of course, the matter of Mirio regaining his powers was thanks to the same girl who had an indirect hand in taking them away, Eri. With the former captive of Overhaul spending her time training in using her powers, she is able to "rewind" Lemillion to the point where his powers have re-emerged and not a moment too soon as he has already proved to be a valuable asset to Midoriya and his friends in this life or death battle for supremacy.

Are you hyped for the return of Lemillion? Do you think that the heroes have this war arc in the bag now that Mirio has returned with his Quirk intact?