My Hero Academia Reveals the Villains’ Major Advantages for Final Battle

My Hero Academia has given the villains some major advantages ahead of the final battle to come with the newest chapter of the series! As Kohei Horikoshi continues working his way through the Final Act of the original manga series, fans are seeing both the heroes and villains steeling themselves for an even grander conflict to come than see during the Paranormal Liberation Front War. As both sides figure out their next steps, it’s all too clear that the odds in the coming fight are heavily stacked in favor of the villains as they have too many factors keeping them protected.

Breaking it down in the newest chapter of the series, Izuku Midoriya and the other young heroes figure out three major advantages that the villains have heading into this next major war. Just as how they noted previously that the villains just have far more forces at their disposal, the villains also have the benefits of a truly secret hideout that the heroes can’t pinpoint, and they hold all of the tactical power in that the heroes can do nothing but wait until the villains decide to make their first real move.

Chapter 336 of the series revisits Izuku and Class 1-A as they continue to train as hard as they can for whatever fight is to come, but they also quickly break down the overall vagueness of what that fight will be. Despite all of their little victories before, there are still three major advantages the villains have. First, finding All For One himself is practically impossible as the heroes have only been able to find either old defunct laboratories or Ujiko’s hospital from before. Secondly, Shigaraki’s body will be complete this next time around and the heroes have well under half of the fighters they had last time they struggled against the villain.

Finally, it’s the villains who will be making the first move. All the heroes can do is prepare as many fighters as they can. and hopefully enter the final conflict in a way that is not immediately disadvantageous to them. It’s a lot of tough waters to navigate, but it’s also not entirely a dire situation. It’s still one that the heroes can face off against, and while not everyone will make it out unscathed, it’s also a war that will change the series forever.

