My Hero Academia Updates Fans on All For One and Shigaraki’s Fusion Progress

My Hero Academia has updated fans on the progress of All For One and Tomura Shigaraki’s ultimate fusion with the newest chapter of the series! The Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series is now getting ready for its next major conflict, and it seems the stage is being set for an all-out war that will somehow be even bigger than the Paranormal Liberation Front War that had come before. But thankfully Izuku Midoriya and the young heroes have a brief reprieve before all of this kicks off as All For One’s plans have been delayed.

The fight against Star and Stripe might have ended with the death of the American pro hero, but it also took a major chunk out of All For One and Shigaraki. When the heroes were last told about how much progress their fusion had made since the Paranormal Liberation Front War, the two of them were nearly complete. But a new update with the latest chapter reveals that progress of this fusion has not only slowed, but stalled to a point where the villains are likely the most vulnerable they ever will be.

Chapter 335 confirms that Star and Stripe’s final order to her New Order quirk indeed took a big chunk out of All For One and Shigaraki as it had revolted against many of the quirks within Shigaraki’s body noting that a “number of quirks” had been rotted away on the inside. A look at Shigaraki’s current state also reveals that his body is feeling a ton of pain following the fight with the American pro, but at the same time All For One notes that their minds have fused to such a state that he can feel Shigaraki’s rage burning within.

Losing New Order and the damage dealt to their respective quirks means All For One needs to go back to the drawing board and enact one of the other back up plans that he has been building on the side. This includes activating the long held U.A. Academy traitor once more, but now the question is just how much their fusion has been stalled. Fans still need to see whether or not this fusion will be stalled enough to create enough of an opening for an attack plan.

