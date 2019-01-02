‘My Hero Academia’ Creator Shares Official New Year’s Poster

My Hero Academia knows what it takes to celebrate big, and its creator just proved he is ready to ring in the new year. Kohei Horikoshi is wishing all of his fans a happy holiday, and he is doing so with a much-loved poster.

Taking to Twitter, Horikoshi got fans buzzing when he posted a black-and-white poster to ring in the new year. The image, which can be found below, features a slew of Class 1-A icons as expected.

Oh, and Bakugo Katsuki is clearly doing something — uh — weird with Kirishima.

As you can see, the poster has Izuku Midoriya up front in a traditional outfit. Laced up with work belts, the green-haired hero is shown wielding a massive paint brush which he wrote his New Year’s greeting with.

Behind Izuku, fans can see plenty more students who are celebrating. Uraraka Ochaco is shown kneeling down in a yukata with her shown hair pinned back elegantly. The heroine is daydreaming about some delicious omochi, and who can blame her? The sweet treat is one any foodie would love to ring in the new year with.

Further back, Tenya Iida can be seen crouching before a large pot as two teachers eat behind him. All Might and Eraserhead can be seen chowing down on some food, but they are overshadowed by Bakugo. After all, the hero appears to be benching Kirishima as if the other boy were a hammer, leaving fans a little concerned about what the explosive boy is about to do.

The students in this poster are clearly bringing in 2019 to the best of their abilities, and Horikoshi knows his heroes are going to be busy this year. Not only will the artist continue his work on My Hero Academia‘s manga, but the anime is slated to release its awaited fourth season this fall.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.