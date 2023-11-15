My Hero Academia Sales Report Breaks Down the Manga's Global Gains

My Hero Academia has little need for introduction. Even if you are not a fan, the superhero series is hard to ignore. Much like Naruto and One Piece before it, My Hero Academia is one of the biggest names in shonen, and its reach is only growing. And thanks to a new report, we can see what kind of global gains My Hero Academia has made.

The new report comes from Japan as SBBIT, a business and technology network, dug into the latest manga trends. It was there the publication asked whether My Hero Academia is poised for success even greater than Naruto given its global sales. After all, the manga has more than 85 million copies circulating, and its domestic-foreign sales are impressive to say the least.

According to the SBBIT, its breakdown for My Hero Academia's current sales suggests 50 million copies of the manga are circulating Japan. As for its global reach, there are about 35 million copies out there. Of course, this data has certainly shifted as Shueisha revealed My Hero Academia's 85 million milestone back in February. So at this point, the hit series could have upwards of 90 million copies out in the world.

Barring the manga's certain sale increases, this report makes it clear that My Hero Academia's impressive sales are a global phenomenon. Series like One Piece are very popular worldwide, but when it comes to manga sales, the bulk of its circulation comes from Japan. As we can see with My Hero Academia, the distribution between foreign and domestic sales is more balanced. This doesn't even account for the fact many foreign sale trackers aren't including in Japanese circulation reports. So if we had to take a guess, the SBBIT report overlooks a good number of global sales due to this information gap.

With a hit anime on hand and a thriving fandom, My Hero Academia has long been heralded as the successor to Naruto. Both shonen series took control of the industry with their rise, and they are still working hard to this day. Only time will tell how My Hero Academia's legacy fares as Naruto has some decades on the superhero tale. But given how beloved the manga is today, well – we think My Hero Academia is in it for the long haul.

Want to know more about My Hero Academia? No worries! You can read all about the hit series below thanks to its official synopsis:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

