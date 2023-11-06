My Hero Academia Celebrates Vigilantes Prequel With New Sketch

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes helped to open up the original My Hero Academia series in some big ways, and now the central trio of vigilante heroes has returned with a fun new sketch! My Hero Academia: Vigilantes reveals a bit of My Hero Academia's hero world five years before the events of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series. This not only led to the reveal of many of the pro heroes at earlier places of their lives, but also revealed some big arcs that actually played right into the events of some of the biggest moments from the mainline manga and anime releases.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes came to an end with a tease of a bright future for Koichi Haimawari as a full hero, and fans have been waiting to see it continue in some form since with either a new manga release or an appearance in the My Hero Academia anime. While it might be a while before we get to see its main trio return in a full and official capacity, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes illustrator Betten Court brought the trio of Crawler, Pop-Step, and Knuckleduster with a fun new sketch. Check it out below:

How to Read My Hero Academia: Vigilantes

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has officially ended its manga run, and that means fans can check it out all the way through to see how it ties back into the main series! You can find the entire back catalog (with a paid subscription) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library, and the physical volumes of the manga now on shelves. As for what to expect from this prequel/spin-off series, Viz Media teases the final volume of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes as such:

"The final showdown in the streets of Naruhata reaches its climax as the monstrous Number 6 goes all out to destroy Koichi. All his life, Koichi dreamed of being a hero. When he realized that wasn't going to happen, he moved on. But now, fighting against the terrifying Number 6, his dream is all he's got to hold on to. If Koichi can tap into the real source of his power, he may at last become the hero he always wanted to be."

