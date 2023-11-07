My Hero Academia Artist Shares "Villain Team Up Mission" Art

My Hero Academia's villains are just as multi-layered as its heroes, and one official artist has teamed them up once again.

Young or old, My Hero Academia's villains are well represented when it comes to the threats that are facing Hero Society. Shigaraki and his League of Villains has long been a thorn in the side of Class 1-A, while All For One and the older antagonists have caused All Might and the top-ranking crime fighters some major headaches. Now, the artist responsible for My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions is bringing the villains together for a new terrifying mission.

For those who might not know, My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions is a side story that routinely focuses on the heroes of Class 1-A teaming up to take on threats outside of the main story. The manga for this spin-off first arrived in 2019 and has been releasing new chapters regularly from artist Yoko Akiyama. At present, the series hasn't been confirmed for an official anime adaptation, though the main storyline will return for a seventh season thanks to Studio Bones. Team-Up Missions isn't the only side story that has yet to receive an anime adaptation as My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has been a side story that many fans have waited to see hit the big screen.

My Villain Academia: Team-Up Missions

Artist Yoko Akiyama took the opportunity to share a brief look at this reunion of the League of Villains. In the final arc taking place in My Hero Academia's manga, some of the villains have been taken off the playing field as the heroes have gained some serious victories in the fight for Hero Society's future. While some of the biggest conflicts are now finished, the battle of the final arc is far from finished.

While a seventh season has been confirmed for My Hero Academia's anime adaptation, many fans are left wondering if this might be the television show's last. The upcoming episodes will start dipping their toes into the last arc of the series, setting the stage for the big conflict that will end Class 1-A's tale.

