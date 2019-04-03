‘My Hero Academia’ Teases One Villain’s Mutated Quirk

My Hero Academia has more quirks than it knows what to do with. The series has given fans some unique powers since its debut, but it looks like creator Kohei Horikoshi can still surprise fans. After all, it turns out one villain’s quirk is different than expected, and fans are already speculating what that means.

Recently, the series put out a new chapter, and it was there fans learned more about Tomura Shigaraki. The leader of the League of Villains is an ever-present figure in My Hero Academia, and fans learned his decay quirk is a special one.

After all, neither All For One nor his doctor confidante had ever seen anything like it until Shigaraki came around.

In chapter 222 of My Hero Academia, fans were told all about Shigaraki’s variant. All For One tells the boy his quirk appeared in an unusual manner with even more unusual traits.

“A rare variant quirk manifested within you — one we’ve never seen before,” the man says.

Fans are not sure what this line means, but the official translator of My Hero Academia has a tip. Caleb Cook questioned whether the line was new terminology given its Japanese line.

“変異種 = mutation/variation + type. Point is, Decay was not inherited the normal way. Nobody in Tomura’s family had it before him.”

This is not the only person in the series who have had a quirk mutate this way. In the past, fans learned Eri experienced something very similar with her rewind quirk. The power ended up manifesting tragically as it wiped her father from existence, so fans are hoping the young girl has a happier life than Shigaraki has to date.

So, what do you make of this terminology? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

