My Hero Academia Turns the Public’s Tide Against Izuku

My Hero Academia’s War Arc changed the world of hero society substantially following the battle between the heroes and the villains that saw several casualties on both sides, and it placed Midoriya into a very stressful situation. Bouncing from disaster to disaster, Deku barely got any sleep as he battled against a number of villains and even some of his own friends as he apparently had fully mastered the power of One For All. Giving the world his all, his fellow classmates have stood beside him and the tide of public sentiment might have turned.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia’s manga, Chapter 325, you might want to steer clear as we’ll be diving into some serious spoiler territory.

As Deku was brought back to UA Academy in recent chapters, My Hero Academia’s manga has changed the hallowed halls of the school by remaking it into a sanctuary for civilians who were hoping to escape the carnage that was being caused by the villains under the sway of All For One. With the tensions running high, the current residents of UA weren’t exactly thrilled to see Midoriya return, with many beginning to realize that the young boy was the target of All For One, Shigaraki, and the thousands of supervillains that were aiming to take control of the power of One For All. Kota and the giant fox woman that Deku had saved previously reunited with the young boy who has spent so much time attempting to fix the problems of the world, making for quite a touching scene.

Witnessing this act of heroism, and having the words of Uravity ringing in their ears, one civilian steps up to the plate and argues on behalf of Izuku:

“Instead of freaking out and laying blame every which way, why don’t we take a moment and hear these folks? The boy’s not asking to kick up his feet and stay here forever, right? But supplies and good help are hard to find out there these days, so if the boy needs a break before the world grinds him down to nothing, this place is his last, best bet!”

