My Hero Academia Reveals Geten's Icy Comeback

✖

With the Paranormal Liberation War entering into a phase that will clearly be seeing a number of casualties coming down the pike, all the players are beginning to assemble and one of the villains' stronger, most faithful, soldiers has arrived in the form of Geten! My Hero Academia's anime may have just ended its fourth season, but the stakes have never been higher in the manga itself and with the return of this icy villainess being added to the antagonists' roster, the heroes of UA Academy, and the world, are clearly going to have their work cut out for them!

Warning! If you aren't caught up with My Hero Academia's manga to this point, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into heavy spoiler territory for the Paranormal Liberation War Arc!

The Paranormal Liberation Front is hands down the strongest threat that the heroes of My Hero Academia have ever encountered, with a stable of nearly 100,000 members aching to change the world and base society on rank of "who is the strongest". Perhaps there is no more passionate believer in this edict than Geten, the mysterious ice wielding villain who seems to have a strange similarity to Todoroki in being able to manipulate ice that blasts from her being. With the war in full swing, the girl with the ice quirk is adding her own power to the battle.

Geten clearly wants a world where rank in society is determined entirely on strength, calling heroes "dogs of the state" and doing everything that she can to make her dreams a reality. With the Paranormal Liberation Front having not only 100,000 members, but an All For One powered Shigaraki and a handful of High End Nomu, it seems that Geten has never been closer to destroying the current world of heroes and implementing a society that is ruled by force.

Whether or not Geten is somehow related to Todoroki considering her power set is definitely a question worth asking, though with the war in full swing and Dabi taking a much larger role, we aren't sure if that will be answered before this arc is done. Needless to say, the villains have never been in a better place of power and we expect the world will be a very different place once this arc reaches its conclusion.

What do you think of the icy villain Geten's return? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.