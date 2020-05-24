My Hero Academia Startles Everyone with Upsetting New Chapter

My Hero Academia fans were in for a shock this week when the manga dropped its new chapter, and no one saw it coming. Things have been ramping up in the series as the Pro Heroes and villains began to battle it out as others looked to detain Dr. Garaki. Things looked good for the Pro Heroes to start, but the arrival of Shigaraki threw out everyone's plans as he woke up. And as chapter 272 showed, All For One's protege is not to be messed with.

So you have been warned! There are some major, major spoilers for My Hero Academia below! If you have not read chapter 272 yet, then please proceed with caution:

If you head online and look up My Hero Academia posts on social media, you will see a trend. It has only been a couple of hours since the manga put out chapter 272, and it is already the talk of the fandom. Fans have been eagerly awaiting this new chapter in light of last week's release, but no one expected the chapter to be this dark.

After all, it follows Shigaraki after the man wakes up and unleashes just the tip of his new power. The power up which Dr. Garaki gave Shigaraki made him capable of decaying an entire city - and we are not exaggerating here. The boy is able to take down most of a city with his Quirk, and that means an untold number of people died despite evacuation orders. Pro Heroes, villains, and civilians alike were caught up in the aftermath which left fans truly stunned.

As you can imagine, social media has been quick to react to the turn of events, and fans are nervously comparing Shigaraki to Thanos. His ability to turn people into dust is terrifying, but the boy doesn't need the Infinity Gauntlet to do that. All Shigaraki needs is a target now, and My Hero Academia fans have never been more scared of the villain as such.

