My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Has Fans Rethinking Their Take on Shigaraki

My Hero Academia's manga is weaving the final battle between good and evil, with creator Kohei Horikoshi stating that the current arc was set to be the last for UA Academy and the students of Class 1-A. With the series making hints in the past that redemption might not be out of the question for Shigaraki, the heir apparent to All For One, the latest cliffhanger certainly is giving fans a number of reactions when it comes to the fight that took place between Shigaraki and Bakugo.

The latest installment of the Shonen's manga might have seen the death of one of the biggest heroes of UA Academy, and if you haven't had the opportunity to check it out, Shonen Jump shared the link for Chapter 362 of the series:

My Hero Academia, Ch. 362: The battle against Shigaraki becomes increasingly desperate! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/dD9cUdit7Y pic.twitter.com/l0DpkWAJ1o — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) August 7, 2022

