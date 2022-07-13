My Hero Academia Battle Mode Shigaraki Exclusive Funko Pop Pre-Orders Are Live With Chase

The Season 5 finale of My Hero Academia's anime series featured a battle between Tomura Shigaraki and Re-Destro, and you can relive it with this battle mode Shigaraki Funko Pop exclusive! If you're lucky, you'll find the Chase variant without the hand on your doorstep when it arrives in September.

The My Hero Academia Shigaraki with Chase Funko Pop figure is an Entertainment Earth exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $14.99 while it lasts. Note that US shipping is free on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout, so you might want to check out more of their Funko Pops in the My Hero Academia lineup.

The final episode of My Hero Academia Season 5 saw the heroes reacting to all of the changes Tomura Shigaraki and the League of Villains have made, and with its final moments, teased that there would be a full-on war breaking out between the heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front with the next season of the series. Needless to say, fans are excited to see what could be coming next from the "Paranormal Liberation War" arc as it is the intense of the original manga series to date.

Fortunately, My Hero Academia season 6 is slated to debut this fall, though a specific release date hasn't be revealed thus far. Stay tuned. In the meantime, you can catch up on My Hero Academia via Crunchyroll or Hulu. The show's first five seasons are currently streaming subbed and dubbed.

