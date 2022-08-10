My Hero Academia Reveals Bakugo's Most Prized Possession

My Hero Academia has been pushing Katsuki Bakugo harder than he has ever been pushed before, and the newest chapter of the series dove deeper into his personality by revealing that he's actually been keeping his most prized possession with him through the entire series so far. The final war between the heroes and villains has been heating up as the heroes have been trying everything they can against Tomura Shigaraki to somehow hold him back long enough for Izuku Midoriya can race to the scene. Bakugo has been taking this pretty personally, and has put the entire weight of the potential victory on his shoulders.

The newest chapter of the series picks up after Bakugo took on a number of deadly injuries in the fight against Shigaraki, and he's been trying his best to come up with a plan of counterattack in which he could still play a part. Jumping back into the fight then sees him taking a very aggressive and seemingly fatal blow, and when this happens Bakugo enters a dream like state in which he reflects on just how much All Might actually means to him. So much so that he's been carrying around an All Might trading card in his hero suit this entire time.

It's so tragic that bakugo could never allow himself to be the fan he always wanted to be around all might when they first met #MHA362 pic.twitter.com/i8GNwIycPj — BakuGOAT1 (@LegitTayj1) August 7, 2022

Chapter 362 of My Hero Academia sees Bakugo taking a very dangerous blow to the heart from Shigaraki, and in his head he has a conversation with the visage of All Might's power within All For One. It's here that he reveals that he's been carrying around the All Might trading card that he and Izuku got as kids, and it turns out that he actually wanted an autograph from All Might all this time. He realizes he was an angry young punk when he first met the hero, and only know reaching the end of his life that he realizes he missed out.

It's then revealed in the final pages of the chapter that Bakugo indeed took a fatal blow from Shigaraki, and he actually had been carrying around the All Might card as it had slipped out of his hero gear and is now bloodied and damage from everything that happened. It's an unfortunate reveal at such an unfortunate time, and now it just remains to be seen whether or not he'll actually be able to get that autograph someday.

What do you think of Bakugo's most prized possession? How do this frame his relationship with Izuku differently? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!