My Hero Academia Introduces Shigaraki's Biggest Roadblock Yet

The latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga continues the Final Arc of the series. With many heroes and villains already falling in the last war of the series, a major hurdle remains for the crime fighters in the form of Shigaraki. Luckily for the professional heroes and students of Class 1-A, they have a serious ace up their sleeve that might have presented them with the biggest chance of finally defeating the villains of All For One.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 361, be forewarned that we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory.

The Final Arc of the series from mangaka Kohei Horikoshi has finally united the Big Three for the first time in the manga itself, with Nejire, Lemillion, and Suneater working in tandem to try to bring down Shigaraki. While Mirio and Nejire lay the groundwork for an assault, the true ace in the hole comes from Suneater, the UA Academy student whose Quirk allows him to take on the powers of whatever he had eaten prior to unleashing them. As readers witness in one dynamic scene, Suneater unleashes an attack that appears to combine all of his previous moves, meaning that he guzzled down quite a few edibles before he dove into battle.

Nejire not only explains the attack but also recollects her relationship with her partners within the Big Three:

"I got to learn so much about you two here and now I'm all the stronger for it. We know the true worth of his vast hybrid. Sure it takes time to cook up properly, but Togata and I know all about you, Tamaki Amajiki. Eating more things makes your potential grow and grow. If anything can land a meaningful hit on Shigaraki, it's gotta be a Quirk with no upper cap! That means you! It has to be you! Suneater!"

While the hit itself hasn't made contact with the heir to All For One, the massive appearance of what looks like a chimera bursting from Suneater's arm is certainly a pivotal moment in the final fight of the series.

Will Suneater be able to take down Shigaraki before Deku even joins the direct fight against his bitter foe?