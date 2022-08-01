My Hero Academia Finally Unpacks Nejire's Backstory

My Hero Academia has plenty of pro heroes under its belt at this point, but some stand above the rest. That can be said for most any student at U.A. High School at this point. From Class 1-A to its teachers and more, the school has some of the best characters to explore, and one of its bubbliest heroines just gave readers a lot to think over.

The update comes from My Hero Academia chapter 361 this week if you aren't caught up with the series. Shigaraki is still on a rampage these days against Bakugo, but the Big Three are ready to hold the big baddie off. Mirio managed to get up close with Shigaraki to stall while Amajiki got ready in his own way. And as for Nejire, she gave fans a peek into her past before hitting Shigaraki with all she has.

The series already broke down Mirio's backstory with Amajiki, so their childhood friendship is well-known to fans. However, it seems Nejire did not join the group until high school. We all know the blue-haired girl to be incredibly bubbly if not airheaded at times, but that wasn't always the case. When school began, Nejire was incredibly quiet due to her own social anxiety, and it was Amajiki who pulled the girl out of her shell.

And how did he do that? Well, Amajiki asked Nejire the same question he was asked by Mirio so many years ago. The boy wanted to know if Nejire had a favorite hero, and that gave Nejire the chance to speak freely. It didn't take long for the Big Three to become inseparable. So in the same way Amajiki reveres Mirio, the same can be said for Nejire to Amajiki. This look into the past further proves just how tight these three heroes are, and soon it will be Amajiki's turn to pop off with a full display of his Vast Hybrid.

Did you expect Nejire to have this kind of backstory behind her? Do you see the My Hero Academia character any differently now? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.