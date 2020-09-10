My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Sets Up Izuku's Raid Showdown with Shigaraki

✖

The Paranormal Liberation War has been claiming victims on both the sides of the heroes and villains within the franchise of My Hero Academia, and even with all these casualties, it seems as if the major battle is about to begin as Midoriya squares off against Shigaraki. With the leader of the League of Villains inheriting the power of All For One, Shigaraki has managed to kill a number of heroes with his enhanced ability of decay and while Deku is one of the strongest heroes the world over, even his inherited strength from All Might might not be enough!

Warning! If you have yet to catch up on the Paranormal Liberation War and the latest manga chapter for My Hero Academia, 283, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory!

With Shigaraki having dealt terrible blows to both Gran Torino and Eraserhead, mortally injuring the former and crippling the latter, the inheritor of All For One is tearing a path across the country side in his bid to change the world into one that honors strength over justice. Revealing to the heroes that his horrible upbringing with an abusive father is the reason why he became a villain, having lost his grandmother Nana Shimura, Shigaraki is out for blood and it seems the only thing left that is standing in his way is Midoriya.

(Photo: Viz Media)

Deku has had to really step it up during the Paranormal Liberation War, first playing crowd control and then having to face down against Shigaraki directly. Letting his rage take control when he thought that his teacher Gran Torino had been killed, the young star of My Hero Academia shows at the end of the latest chapter of the manga that he seemingly has gained an even better understanding of the Quirk of One For All.

Showing off the Quirk of Shigaraki's grandmother, Float, it definitely is hinting that the battle between Shigaraki and Midoriya is going to be one of the biggest of the series to date. Though we don't know who will win this titanic tussle, it's clear that the victor will change the future of My Hero Academia forever.

