My Hero Academia Explores Why Izuku Is So Important to Class 1-A

The events taking place following the conclusion of My Hero Academia's War Arc have been quite dark, with Deku struggling to stop villains while evading the grasp of All For One, and it seems as if a unique roadblock has entered Midoriya's past in the form of his fellow students in Class 1A. With Deku's friends attempting to get him to slow down and take a break before he kills himself thanks to exhaustion, a number of them layout how Midoriya has personally affected each of their lives since entering into the hero program at UA Academy.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 320, you might want to turn back as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

With each of the young heroes working in tandem to help bring down Deku, Jiro, aka Earphone Jack, reveals how Midoriya made her feel better about herself during the School Festival:

"Hey Midoriya. I dunno if it'll matter, but for what it's worth, remember when you helped me organize my notes and game me tips for the school festival? You really helped me back then. I was so sure people would just call this a useless hobby, so it feels like I've got something to prove. It might not seem like much, but I appreciated that so much."

Following this physical attack, Mashirao, aka Tailman, also divulges how he looked fondly on Deku:

"Remember that stuff with Shinso back at the Sports Festival?? I'll never forget how mad you got on my behalf. So how can I sit back when you're the only one fighting and running yourself ragged out her?"

Each of the young heroes reveals how Deku was able to help them in the relatively short time they've spent at UA Academy, with Froppy being one of the most tear-jerking as she states that if Midoriya is set to "being some comic book superheroes, then Class 1A won't let you live that fantasy alone,"

Needless to say, the strongest young class of UA Academy has grown more powerful not just with their Quirks, but also thanks to the bonds they've formed with one another, and it will be interesting to see how the battle against All For One continues now that 1A has decided not to be relegated to the sidelines.

What did you think of this heart-wrenching installment? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.