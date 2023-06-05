My Hero Academia Finally Resolves the Todoroki Family's Curse

Since its debut, My Hero Academia has never been short on drama. From Deku's quirkless past to Shigaraki's trauma, there has been enough action to go around. When it comes to a single family, though, no one can outdo the Todoroki gang. The family's curse has been hanging over the manga for ages, and at last, it seems the manga has resolved the toxic ordeal.

The whole thing came to light in My Hero Academia chapter 390 after years of build-up. As readers know, the Todoroki family has been busy as of the manga's final act. Dabi's quirk has evolved into an even more powerful form, and this led Endeavor and the whole family to confront the villain. This came after Shoto failed to stop Dabi during their first round, but it seems the second round worked.

After being weakened by his family's ice, Dabi was blasted hard by one of Shoto's glacial blasts. Barely standing, our hero called out to his oldest brother and praised his powers. In fact, Shoto wondered whether he could even be called Endeavor's masterpiece, but this confession was just one thing Dabi needed.

For ages, the villain has wanted nothing but Endeavor's suffering and death. The pro hero has tried to atone for all the abuse he brought on to his children, but in that time, he never tried to apologize with sincerity. Endeavor wanted his actions to be apology enough, but this curse needed more to end. That is why the latest chapter of My Hero Academia shows Endeavor pleading before Dabi and his family as a whole.

"Toya! I'm sorry I never made it to Sekoto Peak! Rei! I'm sorry for pushing you to the breaking point. Fuyumi, I'm sorry for leaving you to pick up the pieces. Natsuo, I'm sorry for neglecting you like I do! And Shoto, I'm sorry," the pro cries.

Endeavor's self-reflection of his wrongs is nice to hear aloud for once. He has tried to stay strong out of a sense of pride, but this groveling had to happen. It may not fix things for the family moving forward, but Endeavor's recognition of wrong has helped end the curse upon his family. Now, it is on them each to move forward, and the question remains what their future will look like.

What do you make of this resolution to the Todoroki family drama? How is My Hero Academia handling its final act?