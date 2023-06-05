My Hero Academia Finally Revisits Bakugo With New Manga Art

Believe it or not, My Hero Academia has had Bakugo on the back burner for a hot minute. The boy ranks second in the manga where protagonists are concerned, and thanks to popularity polls, we know Bakugo reigns as My Hero Academia's most beloved lead. All of this makes it hard to believe the boy has been MIA in the manga for nearly a year now, but thankfully, the artist behind My Hero Academia just revisited Bakugo.

The whole thing surfaced this past week when a new edition of My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions went live. The spin-off manga, which tells more slice-of-life stories involving Class 1-A, released its fifth volume in Japan. It was there the team drew new art under series creator Kohei Horikoshi, so fans were stunned when Bakugo showed up.

KACCHAN IN THE EXTRA FOR TUM VOL. 5!!👏 pic.twitter.com/XqjsnuJIrt — 🧉💥Roo💥✨✨✨ (@Color_Division) June 1, 2023

The hero appeared in some bonus content included in My Hero Academia's new volume. As you can see above, Bakugo was pictured in his usual orange-black costume, and he is showing off the two dots sewn into his chest gear. This is because Bakugo's costume was made by a designer whose signature includes those two dots. As it turns out, Bakugo's suit was made by the same designer who handled Ochaco's costume, so you know the seamstress was talented.

This bonus sketch may not be much, but it marks the first time we have seen Bakugo looking healthy and whole in some time. As we mentioned earlier, the My Hero Academia manga has had Dynamight benched for just over 300 days now. This all began after Bakugo's fight with Shigaraki took a dark turn and left the boy on death's door. For all intents and purposes, Bakugo is dead right now, but Best Jeanist is trying to save his life with Edgeshot's help.

As the My Hero Academia manga circles its climax, fans are starting to wonder when the mainline series will visit Bakugo again. It could still be a while before Dynamight takes center stage, so this Team-Up Missions extra is more valuable than ever. So if you have missed Bakugo's explosive looks, hopefully, this art will tide you over. In the meantime, you can read up on My Hero Academia as the final act nears its end. Viz Media handles the title in English, so you can find My Hero Academia on the Shonen Jump app as well as Manga Plus.

What do you think about this latest look at Bakugo? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.