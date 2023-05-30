My Hero Academia: New Live-Action Casting Rumors Have Social Media Reeling

It's that time again, huh? The anime fandom is bigger than ever these days thanks to social media, and it is only growing by the minute. As shows like Demon Slayer and Chainsaw Man move forward, plenty of eyes are on the industry. This means mega-hits like My Hero Academia face daily rumors, and a new one has united the anime fandom thanks to some live-action casting pitches.

If you did not know, My Hero Academia was optioned for a live-action adaptation several years back, but little is known about the project at this time. Legendary Entertainment optioned the rights back in 2018 but Netflix has since earned the rights. Last year, the site confirmed Joby Harold was working on a script for the show, so progress has been moving behind the scenes. But if it involves this rumor's casting, well – My Hero Academia fans are going to riot.

The whole situation began when My Hero Academia fans noticed iMDB had been updated with casting. It was there a slew of surprising stars were linked to the movie, so you can read the whole rumored list below:

Izuku – David Mazouz



Bakugo – Jace Norman



Iida – Isaac Hempstead



Shoto – Grahan Vechere



Ochaco – Isabel Gameros



Kaminari – Nico Greethamn



Momo – Tisha Custodio



Mineta – Dante Pereira-Olson



Tsuyu – Lily Sanfelippo



Sero – Aamer Husain



Jiro – Mimi Webb



Mina – Ava DeMary



Kirishima – Logan Bruner



Shinso – Joshua Colley



Dabi – Bobby Hogan



Endeavor – Steve Austin



All Might – Stephen Abas



Again, we cannot stress enough that these roles are rumored. iMDB can be edited by studio officials as easily as it can be by subscribers. At this time, the castings have been scrubbed from iMDB, so the site is likely knocking down the roles as unverified. However, a good number of fans have been roped into debate given My Hero Academia's change in production status.

It would put things lightly to say fans are not happy with this rumored casting, so if anything, this iMDB blip can show Netflix's team what not to do with this project. For now, the service has bigger anime-centric worries on hand. For instance, One Piece is expected to set sail this year after years spent in development and production. So for now, anime fans can shift their focus to Luffy and the Straw Hats while Class 1-A sorts their live-action drama behind the scenes.

What do you think of this My Hero Academia rumor? Who is on your shortlist to star in a live-action take of this anime? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.