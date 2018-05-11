‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Cannot Unsee This ‘Jessica Jones’ Connection

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular shonen series right now, and that’s because fans are appreciative of how the series takes elements from Western superhero comics and puts it through a mangaka’s perspective.

But what fans didn’t expect to see is a pretty hilarious, and surprising, connection between My Hero Academia and Marvel’s Jessica Jones series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Funimation shared a tweet comparing Aizawa’s long black hair and scarf look with the long black hair and scarf combo of Jessica Jones, the titular character of Marvel’s Jessica Jones series on Netflix. Naturally this has sent fans into a hilarious frenzy as the comparison is now one fans can’t forget too easily.

Though neither of them share similarities in terms of power, as Jessica has an enhanced strength while Aizawa’s Quirk erases the powers of others he stares at, there is a hilarious comparison in their often exhausted persona. Due to his power and need to stay vigilant, Aizawa’s eyes are always depicted as dried out as sunken because he rarely blinks.

Jones often begrudgingly fights crime when she’s dragged into it, and often expresses her concerns of exhaustion with the situations she’s always stuck in. It’s just a hilarious personality connection beyond this fun visual one.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Now’s the best time to get into the series as it’s possibly the hottest the series has been since its inception. The third season of the series is currently adapting the the School Trip arc, the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.

Jessica Jones Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix. In terms of the rest of Marvel’s Netflix slate, Luke Cage Season 2 premieres on June 22. Daredevil Season 3 is expected to debut later in 2019. Iron Fist Season 2 and The Punisher Season 2 are both also in the works, likely for release in 2020.