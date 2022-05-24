My Hero Academia Reveals the Villain Who Killed THAT U.A. Teacher

✖

My Hero Academia has finally revealed the mystery villain that was able to kill a major pro hero teacher at U.A. High School with the newest chapter of the series! As the final battle between the heroes and villains continues, the newest chapter of the series has revealed that there are many more fighters involved than first suspected. With the Paranormal Liberation Front War shaking up the status quo so much that the fallout is still being explored in the newest chapters, it's put a huge weight on the shoulders on the heroes who are still recovering from all the losses.

While many heroes had lost their lives over the course of that first war, one of the biggest was actually Midnight's as she was revealed to have been found dead by the Class 1-A students when the battle was all said and done. It was a mystery as to how she ended up dying in battle since it happened off-panel, but the newest chapter of the series has connected the dots and revealed who the actual mystery villain was that dealt the final blow to the fan favorite teacher.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 353 of My Hero Academia reveals that one of the battlefields is actually outside of Gigantomachia's containment facility in the ruins outside of the former Jaku Hospital torn apart during the Paranormal Liberation Front War. Each of the students and heroes is struggling to keep the villains at bay, and one villain calmly breaks down the scene around him. While the heroes seemed to have gotten the upper hand, this villain explains to the others that although the heroes had suspected they would try and break out the monster, their resources have been stretched thin.

He's still very much fighting for their new era of restoration and freedom, and talks about the heroes previously crushed under their boots much like that "U.A. school teacher." The villain doesn't mention Midnight by name (nor are they named themselves), but it's made clear that this villain was the one that ultimately dealt the final blow to midnight during the war. But now that Mina Ashido and the other heroes know this for themselves, it's a matter of seeing whether or not they can avenge their teacher.

What do you think? How do you feel about finally meeting the villain that killed Midnight? Are you curious to see what this villain will do in the final fight?