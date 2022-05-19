My Hero Academia Has Finally Freed Shoto From Endeavor's Shadow

✖

Shoto Todoroki hasn't known peace in a long time. His life under Endeavor's thumb was horrific up until the boy entered high school, but U.A. Academy hasn't been a walk in the park either. However, all of the hero's struggles have led him to his latest fight in the manga, and My Hero Academia has finally given Shoto the strength to unshackle himself from Endeavor's legacy.

For those caught up with My Hero Academia, you will know how Shoto managed to overcome his father's grip. Endeavor has been loosening his hold slowly since the Sports Festival closed, but he could do nothing to ease Shoto's feelings about his quirk. It's no secret that Shoto has warred over his power for ages, and Izuku helped the boy embrace his fire after a fateful fight some time ago. But even still, Shoto wasn't sure how to make his quirk truly his own.

However, that has all changed. The last thing tying Shoto to his father's horrific past was his quirk, but he has finally found its true purpose. Chapter 352 follows Shoto as he embraces his cold fire, and the special move is obviously one only he can do. Shoto tells Izuku this much, and it is then fans watched as the boy broke free from his awful history.

"My old man sought out ice that could stifle [my] inner heat. I'm going in the other direction. Midoriya, yes, this is my power. Thank you," Shoto shares.

Endeavor sought out a quirk marriage and bred kids in the hopes of creating the perfectly balanced power that could defeat All Might. The things he did to make that dream possible are horrific in every way, but Shoto isn't letting that vision drive him any longer. Now, Shoto has found a way to balance his quirks so he can save others rather than trample over them. And if that character arc doesn't leave you satisfied, what will?

