My Hero Academia Reveals Mt. Lady’s Serious Side

My Hero Academia‘s manga has returned to Midoriya and the other heroes on the rise in Class 1-A, and it’s been a while since fans have seen them in the series proper considering the last arc focused entirely on Shigaraki and the League of the Villains. Joining them a couple of weeks after the events of the Joint Training arc, now Midoriya and the others will have to deal with more scrutiny from the public eye since they’ll be acting as official provisionally licensed heroes.

This has kick started a new lesson in the latest chapter of the series, and has surprising brought the pro hero Mt. Lady back into the fold as fans see her real expertise: media training. While Mt. Lady has been seen as a laid back hero in the past, she’s serious about some particular things.

Chapter 241 of the series reveals that Aizawa has brought Mt. Lady and Midnight in as guest lecturers for Class 1-A given that they’ll have more media exposure. Mt. Lady suspects that it’s due to the fact that society wants the heroes to prove their real worth outside of the show business side of things, and says she’s the perfect person to teach them about media presences given that she’s also a pro on the rise.

It’s here that she proceeds to have mock interviews with each of the students, in order to get a gauge of how they would respond to an on the spot interview following some heroic deed. Dolling out advice when necessary, and giving them challenging questions meant to poke at their personalities, it’s clear that Mt. Lady has done her research.

She knows that these young heroes will have to push themselves into the public eye more in the future, and it’s a surprising showcase for someone who seemed like a slacker. Although Mt. Lady has been seen as a pro hero since the very first chapter of the series, her portrayals in these heroics have always had a layer of goofiness.

Protecting Midoriya and the others with her giant face, seemingly taking attention away from Kamui Woods, her awful internship with Mineta, and so on showed a much different side of her than in Chapter 24. It only makes sense considering the changing nature of the pro hero world, and perhaps fans will be getting more examples of the pros going the extra mile in future chapters?

