My Hero Academia Trends All Thanks to Mineta's Sexuality
My Hero Academia is no stranger to headlines, and the series is never afraid to embrace the spotlight. However, no one could have expected the franchise to go viral like it has this week. The whole ordeal is thanks to the latest chapter of My Hero Academia and a certain grape-loving hero.
Yes, we are gathered here today in honor of Mineta Minoru. The boy may not be one of the powerhouses in Class 1-A, but he does get a lot of attention. Sadly for him, the attention is never a good thing, and many fans have longed for My Hero Academia to write Mineta out entirely. His obnoxious personality and perverted tendencies have made him few fans, but the manga did something with Mineta no one ever expected.
#BNHAspoilers— ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) August 2, 2021
.
.
.
Wow, never would I have thought Mineta would use the word 惚れる (fall for you/fall in love with you/be enamored) when talking about Deku, but that’s pretty cool character development. pic.twitter.com/rpSdEJWfDp
And what might that be? Well, as you can see in the slides below, the most recent My Hero Academia update seems to imply Mineta is queer. During chapter 321, fans watched as Mineta made his own plea to Izuku as the whole of Class 1-A tried to bring their friend home. And in order to help Izuku, Mineta opened up about his feelings for the boy.
In English, the moment is intimate enough as Mineta says Izuku's power is not what makes him awesome. "I fell for you when you were scared and sweating buckets and quaking in your boots," the boy shared.
However, things get even more intimate in the Japanese translation. Kohei Horikoshi used the phrase "惚れる" in his script, and that means "to fall for" or "to be enamored" with a person. In Japan, this phrase is used most often in a romantic context. In rare cases, the phrase can be used platonically to show the upmost admiration, so fans are left wondering how they should interpret this take.
Of course, some My Hero Academia fans have latched onto Mineta being bisexual or queer at the most vague. This kind of representation is craved by so many, and the script is ambiguous enough to allow this interpretation. Others aren't quite as convinced, but the fandom isn't about to let bisexual erasure rain on Mineta needlessly. So if you interpret the hero as being part of the LGBTQ community, you gotta do you!
What do you make of this entire debate? Do you suspect Mineta might identify as LGBTQ? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
You Do You
prevnext
me looking for the mineta x deku fanfics now that mineta has came out the closet before aoyama /j ☠️#bnha321 #mineta pic.twitter.com/FWytYNabyW— #THEREALPLUTO. (@die4via) August 2, 2021
Oh No
prevnext
me realising the angst and unrequited love potential of mineta x midoriya pic.twitter.com/O4TXZsuKow— unsociable gremlin. (@hush_bish) August 2, 2021
Wait, What?
prevnext
The whole mha fandom after finding out #mineta is bi(sexual) and has a crush on Deku pic.twitter.com/1H8jxU8Ofp— 𝘬𝘰𝘳𝘰𝘴𝘢𝘯𝘯_𝟶 (@korosann_0) August 2, 2021
Just Give Her a Minute
prevnext
Everyone be confessing to Deku, Mineta included, meanwhile Uraraka: pic.twitter.com/YsGcBPhNzM— ✨aly✨SHAMAN KING❤️ (@alytheweeb) August 2, 2021
What a Crossover
prevnext
#mineta being bi and in love with deku is basically a death sentence from toga pic.twitter.com/cY7AM3Fpmp— Ricky Rick the Sick Brick (@RickyRTSBrick) August 2, 2021
There's Plenty of Room
prevnext
we got canon bi mineta when jiro is right here 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/76Nw44HQZ4— mitsuya gf real | semi ia (@keisucakee) August 2, 2021
Nobody Knows
prev
The elders of questionable LGBTQ anime rep #BNHA #mineta #MHA321 pic.twitter.com/gXkyEK4sv9— Oofyboi (@Oofyboi4) August 2, 2021