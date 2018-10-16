This ‘My Hero Academia’ Video Imagines Mirio’s Best Fight

My Hero Academia‘s Big Three have made their debut in the third season of the series, and before the series returns for a fourth, fans are left wondering just what skills they will show-off in battle.

Fans got a taste of the top student of U.A. Academy, Mirio Togata’s power, but two fans imagine a cool fight in which he’ll be able to show off for real.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans @yen_bm and @hellwink on Twitter collaborated a fighting animatic in which Mirio tears through a group of faceless creatures. Fans see the use of his “powerful” quirk which allows him to pass through their attacks with ease while delivering pointed counterattacks. The most hilarious thing has to be his unchanging face, as his smile is one of the reasons fans love the character so much.

There’s even a quick shout out to the drawbacks of Mirio’s quirk, as activating his ability makes everything pass through him, including the clothes he’s wearing. While delivering a dropkick to one of the foes, Mirio’s hilariously naked body is even censored with a smaller picture of his face. If the fourth season features any of this Mirio action, then fans are certainly in for a good time.

Mirio certainly will get a bigger focus in the future, but for now he remains a goalpost for Midoriya and the others. As the top student of the school, and the closest to being the number one hero even among the pros, he’s a great example of the kind of work that heroes in training need to put in to succeed. His quirk isn’t strong by any means, and Mirio himself explained the training he put himself through in order to make it suitable for hero work. Fans can’t wait to see more Mirio and are counting the days until the anime returns for sure.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.