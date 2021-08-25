My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission Announces U.S. Release

✖

My Hero Academia welcomed a new movie this month in Japan, and fans are loving the anime's latest theatrical outing. Of course, fans overseas have been waiting to see when My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission would head to them, and it seems Funimation will be screening the movie all over the globe before long. A new announcement from the company has gone live, and it confirms the new film will hit up theaters in late October 2021.

"My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission, from Toho Co Ltd., continues the journey of the young heroes-in-training as they try to save the world in a thrilling, edge-of-your-seat addition to this global phenomenon franchise. The film, shown in both English subtitles and dub, arrives in more than 1,500 theaters in the United States and Canada on October 29," the press release from Funimation reads.

As you can see, October 29 marks the movie's release date in the United States and Canada. My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission will debut that same day in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and if you live in Australia or New Zealand, the movie will debut a day sooner on October 28. Funimation will also bring the film to Latin America and Scandinavia including Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and more.

“Funimation brought My Hero Academia to U.S. audiences and has championed the anime through all five television seasons on Funimation, three movie releases, merchandise and the rise of an incredible community of fans,” Colin Decker, the CEO for the Funimation Global Group, said. “We’re proud to team up with Toho and the production committee to deliver another outstanding adventure for Deku, Bakugo and the characters from the My Hero Academia universe that fans have come to love.”

For those curious about this new film, My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission is set in season five amidst the Endeavor's Agency arc. The movie follows Izuku and his friends as they are recruited for a secret international mission, but things get wild when a global threat makes itself known. You can read up on its official synopsis below:

"In My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission, U.A. High School students Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, and Katsuki Bakugo face the greatest crisis in My Hero Academia history, with only two hours to save the world! During their internship with the number one Pro Hero Endeavor Agency, Deku and his new friend Rody find themselves wanted nationwide for a crime they didn’t commit. Can Deku and his friends stop Humarise’s global plans of eliminating all Quirks?"

Will you be checking out this My Hero Academia movie in theaters? Or will you wait for its Blu-ray release?