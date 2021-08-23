My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission Is Now the Anime's Best-Performing Movie Yet

✖

My Hero Academia is back at it again, and the box office is feeling the heat. If you will recall, the anime went live with its third movie just over two weeks ago, and it is doing just fine with fans. In fact, the movie is being touted as one of My Hero Academia's best, and its box office is now backing up the claim.

After all, the movie is only available in Japan at the moment, so its box office gives a clear view of how it's being received by fans. As it turns out, My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission is a total success and is now the highest-growing film of the franchise.

MHA World Heroes Mission 17 days - 2.06 billion yen ($18.74 million) 1.58 million viewers MHA Heroes Rising (December to April) - 1.79 billion yen ($16.3 million) 1.35 million viewers MHA Two Heroes (August to October) - 1.72 billion yen ($15.6 million) 1.37 million viewers pic.twitter.com/H1ogvTAEav — MHA NEWS🇧🇷 (@animenews_news) August 23, 2021

According to total, My Hero Academia's new movie has earned a solid $18.75 million USD since it went live earlier this month. In that same period of time, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising rustled up $16.3 million, and My Hero Academia: Two Heroes did $15.6 million.

The new film's total is not inanely higher than those before it, but the difference is worth noting. My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission managed to nab all its money during a difficult time. The 2021 flick went live just as Japan began moving into a wave of COVID-19 infections, but even that surge hasn't stopped Izuku from going all out.

At this point, there is no word on when My Hero Academia will bring its new movie stateside. A few reports have suggested the film will head overseas before Thanksgiving, so if you are interested in the project, you can find the synopsis of World Heroes' Mission below:

"A mysterious group called Humarize strongly believes in the Quirk Singularity Doomsday theory which states that was quirks get mixed further in with future generations, that power will bring forth the end of humanity.

"In order to save everyone, the Pro-Heroes around the world ask UA Academy heroes-in-training to assist them and form a world-classic selected hero team. It is up to the heroes to save the world and the future of heroes in what is the most dangerous crisis to take place yet in My Hero Academia."

Are you hyped for this new My Hero Academia flick?