‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals New Colored Illustrations

The latest volume of the My Hero Academia light novel recently released in Japan, and like with most special physical releases there was an abundance of great, new sketches of the series and its characters.

Along with new sketches of Class 1-A living their school lives, something they aren’t always allowed to do in the manga and anime series, there are some splendidly colored artworks.

You can check out all of the sketches in the gallery, which include a new look at Class 1-A, a couple of pro-heroes casually going out for drinks, Class 1-B plays a shocking game, and just all of the students having a great time hanging out with one another. It’s surely going to be a good placeholder until we get the third season of the anime series.

The upcoming season of My Hero Academia will tackle the "School Trip" arc. This arc follows the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap a one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive.

If you are eagerly waiting for season 3 of the series, it recently revealed a new trailer teasing the season as well as an image teasing the season during its official announcement. Then, of course, is the currently running manga series that has just wrapped the arc beyond this, the “Internship” arc. If that’s not enough, why not lookup Horikoshi’s original one-shot Barrage?

Along with season 3 of the anime series, a film adaptation will also open in 2018. The film will cover a story not seen in the original mangawith series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also revealed its first key visualdepicting a character fans have never seen before.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.