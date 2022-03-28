My Hero Academia Just Sidestepped One of Its Hero’s Biggest Secrets

My Hero Academia made sure to keep from Ochaco Uraraka having her biggest secret revealed without her wishes in the newest chapter of the series! The final war between the heroes and villains is now in full swing in the Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series, and it has already seen Izuku Midoriya put up against one of his toughest challenges yet. After Himiko Toga brought him to her battlefield, she confessed her feelings for him for the first real-time in the series. It was an emotional moment as he had to let the villain down, but in her hurt she directed her anger towards Ochaco as well.

The previous chapter of the series saw Toga now direct her anger toward Izuku, Ochaco and the others as following her rejection, Toga is now rejecting the rest of the world. She then tried to get under Ochaco’s skin once more, and was about to say that Ochaco should know what her love feels like as they both fell for the same person. Tsuyu Usui suddenly made her appearance and put a stop to Toga before she could finish her statement. It was then confirmed in the newest chapter that Tsuyu managed to indeed interrupt Toga before Ochaco’s love for Izuku was revealed.

https://twitter.com/Valdezology/status/1508266247397515268?s=20&t=zjQtv_Yzxr9djE3C7AXI1g

Ochaco has been carrying a torch for Izuku for quite some time, but made the decision to hold her feelings back while the two of them became serious heroes. This has become even more important now that Izuku’s One For All is the one thing that could save everyone, so the last thing Ochaco would want is to add more to Izuku’s plate. She needs to confess her feelings to Izuku when she feels it is the right moment, and it would have been truly villainous of Toga to just blurt out that huge secret before Ochaco was ready for it.

Tsuyu knows this well as Chapter 349 of My Hero Academia sees her remarking on this with, “I can’t stand the thought of a secret my friend holds dear being revealed like that…” It means her rescue worked in more ways than one, and it’s something that will definitely come into play in the coming chapters. Ochaco’s fight with Toga is bound to be one that’s going to be highly emotional, and the young hero is going to need to confront all of these feelings head on that she’s been holding back so long.

Toga literally wears her feelings on her sleeve, and that's going to clash with Ochaco's walled up self.