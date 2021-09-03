My Hero Academia Reveals Ochaco's Heartbreaking Plea for Izuku

✖

My Hero Academia revealed Ochaco Uraraka's heartbreaking plea for Izuku Midoriya with the newest chapter of the series. The Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series has been fairly tough on Izuku this far as the young fighter has been struggling on his own against All For One's various mercenaries and the villains who had escaped from Tartarus. This was all while training to better master his One For All power as fast as possible, and this left him a husk of his former self that Ochaco and the rest of Class 1-A desperately wants to help.

This all came to a new phase with the recent string of chapters of the series that saw the class trying to bring Izuku back to U.A. Academy after finally getting him to agree to their help. But here they found out just how much the public hates Izuku and blame him for all of their current struggles, and it was here that Ochaco took a stand. After the previous cliffhanger seeing her get everyone's attention, the newest chapter took it one step further by revealing her heartbreaking appeal to the public's hearts on Izuku's behalf.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 324 of the series picks up right after Ochaco floated to the top of U.A. Academy and started to appeal to the crowd. The people are still fighting back against her despite her trying to appeal to their sympathy by telling them all how much Izuku has been fighting on his own, but when this fails, she instead asks for their help. She needs their help and cooperation to help Izuku and the other heroes recover and prepare for the next step.

She tells them that while he's got a lot of power, he's still a school child who needs to learn and grow himself. When even this starts to fail, Ochaco digs in her heels one more time for one final emotional burst of "This place is his hero academy! Let him stay here!" Hearing this, Izuku breaks down in tears as this was the one thing he needed to hear after all of his traumatic solo work broke him down to his current state.

This once again proves Ochaco sees Izuku in a way that others don't, and she knows how to get through to the people enough to at least temporarily break down these walls enough to allow Izuku a moment's reprieve in these intense slate of battles. But what did you think of Ochaco's plea for Izuku? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!