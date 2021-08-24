My Hero Academia Lets Ochaco Shine With New Heartwrenching Speech

✖

My Hero Academia has let Ochaco Uraraka shine in what might be her greatest moment in the series. Ochacho has long been a fan-favorite, but My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi has long kept her on the sidelines, quietly pining for Izuku Midoriya while trying to overcome her own limits to be a great pro hero. Well, as My Hero Academia's manga comes down to its final arc, the ultimate battle between Midoriya and the evil All For One has finally forced Ochacho to stand up and put her heroism on display. And Uraraka does step up indeed, delivering a heartwarming speech that just may turn the tide in this dark war!

Warning: My Hero Academia Chapter 323 SPOILERS Follow!

In My Hero Academia's brief "Civil War" arc, Deku had gone off the deep end trying to fight all of All For One's elite mercenaries solo. Class 1-A stepped up to show Izuku that he's not alone, by forcibly wrangling the boy in and showing him that they are every bit his equal when it comes to stepping into the role of pro heroes. However, that was just the first problem: Once class 1-A has Midoriya back in the fold, they still need to bring him home to U.A. High School - a place that has undergone significant changes.

Thanks to All For One and his goons, hero society has all but crumbled, and the citizens have been driven to fringe extremes by their fear. After the My Hero Academia's War Arc showed the horrific might of "Plus Ultra Shigaraki" U.A. and the Hero agencies decided to put a drastic plan into action: turning U.A. into a fortified shelter for civilians. Indeed, Izuku Midoriya can never truly come back home, as the school he returns to is a fortress,, and the crowd living in it wants no presence of the boy Shigaraki is hunting hanging over them.

In My Hero Academia 323, it is Ochaco Uraraka who makes the epic speech to the crowd for why Izuku has to come home to U.A.:

"Izuku Midoriya has a special power in him!... That power of his, yeah, it's really special! It's a power that exists to beat All For One! That's why they're after him! That why he had to leave this place!! He Left and went through who knows what out there... More than anyone he wishes he could fix everything. You're looking at a guy who could be attacked at any second but continues to move forward anyway... Special powers are one thing!! But there no such that as a special person!! ...I believe once someone takes that unlike step and carves a path, that single step fels like an impossible journey. The ultimate hero will rise up. One who surpasses even Yagi. Yes, even All Might himself."

This is the anointed moment in My Hero Academia where Izuku Midoriya is truly recognized as the "number one hero" of his generation. Who else but Ochaco Uraraka could've delivered such a milestone?

My Hero Academia releases new chapters free online. The anime streams new episodes on Funimation and Hulu.